Allu Arjun is a house hold name for the Telugus. He has created a niche for himself in the Telugu Film Industry. He comes with his own set of skills that enhances him as a performer to a level of a pedestal among the many other actors on offer. He is very well known for his extra dramatic realism that lifts up his character identities that he plays on screen. He is also known for his fluidic dance moves, making us question if his bone structure matches any other human, as the moves he does is something no other can match up to

Allu Arjun is still reeling under the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The movie has garnered a great response from the critics and audiences alike. It also has made a loud noice among movie lovers, and word of mouth suggestions for movies to watch has this at many movie lovers tip. It has also managed to break many records at the box offices within the country and all over the globe as well. In some parts the movie has crossed records set by RRR’s Baahubali as well. There was a battle between Mahesh babu’s Sarileru Neekevaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo as they were both being released one after the other. Even Though Mahesh Babu’s offering was a success, Allu Arjun’s movie ratteled a drum that was much louder and clearly won.

Allu Arjun being the stylish start that he is has finally opened up about foraying into Bollywood to experience a different industry. Allu Arjun Seems to be quiet interested in taking the leap. He also already has a type of film he wants to be cast in and also knows what kind of role he wants to play. According to him, he would like to pull off a role as big as a Milka Singh or something as versatile as a Gully Boy. We are yet to see if that day will come soon when we see our Telugu star lighting up the silver screen for a whole different film Industry.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.