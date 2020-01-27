Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan who is also known as the Badshah of B-town is a versatile actor and is known for his humble heart. Recently, SRK answering to a fan about his question about renting a room in Mannat went viral and won millions of hearts.



On Monday, the 54-year-old actor again took the spot on the trends list after a video of him sharing his views on religion went crazy viral. The video is from a recent episode of reality show Dance Plus 5, in which Shah Rukh was a guest.



In the video, the actor says the only religion that his children - Suhana, Aryan and AbRam - have been taught to identify themselves with is a religion called 'Hindustan'.

Talking to the judges and audience in the show, SRK said, "...hum mein koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi jo hai Hindu hai, main Musalman hoon, aur mere jo bacche hain, woh Hindustani hain. Genuine baat hai yeh (There is no such thing as Hindu-Muslim between us. My wife is Hindu and I am Muslim, my kids are Indian. It's a genuine thing)."



He also said, "Kai baar... jab woh school gaye toh school me wo bharna padhta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti chhoti thi, usne aa ke puchha bhi mujhse ek baar ki, 'Papa, hum kaun se religion ke hain?' Toh maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye (When they went to school, we had to fill in the religion section. My daughter asked me once 'Papa, what is our religion?' and I wrote we are Indian, we have no religion and shouldn't have one either)."



