The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, which united biggest musicians from across the world. The awards ceremony began just after the new broke out about the tragic death of Basketball Icon and NBA player Kobe Bryant along with his teen daughter in a chopper crash.



The event started with heartfelt tribute to the basketball player followed by inviting a variety of artists to present the ceremony’s major award winners.



18-year-old Billie Eilish dominated the show by sweeping away five trophies. The first-time Grammy nominee secured five awards including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best new artist and best pop vocal album.



It was a historic sweep as the 18-year-old became the youngest artist ever in the Grammy's history to win the category of Album of the Year.



Below are five categories won by Billie Eilish:



Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album



“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”



Record of the year-“Bad Guy”



Song of the year- “Bad Guy”



Best new artist - Billie Eilish



It was a night of both mourning and triumph.

