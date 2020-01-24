Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan and B-town diva Katrina Kaif shook their legs together for a commercial of jewellery brand. Big B and his better half will be seen playing the role of parents to bride Katrina Kaif.
From dancing with Katrina to getting her married off, the couple's candid moments with Katrina are winning the internet.
Katrina Kaif and Jaya stunned in traditional Indian saree while Amitabh sported a white vesti and shirt. The trio also flaunted gold jewellery with a wedding background.
Katrina, Amitabh and Jaya could be seen all smiling in the adorable photos. Take a look here!
On Twitter,Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture where he posed with South stars, who were a part of the commercial.
Take a look at the tweet here:
On the professional front, Katrina will soon be seen romancing Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi'. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in 'Jhund' whose teaser was released few days ago. He will also be seen playing a quirky character alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Gulabo Sitabo' and in Brahmastra too.