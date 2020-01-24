Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan and B-town diva Katrina Kaif shook their legs together for a commercial of jewellery brand. Big B and his better half will be seen playing the role of parents to bride Katrina Kaif.



From dancing with Katrina to getting her married off, the couple's candid moments with Katrina are winning the internet.



Katrina Kaif and Jaya stunned in traditional Indian saree while Amitabh sported a white vesti and shirt. The trio also flaunted gold jewellery with a wedding background.



Katrina, Amitabh and Jaya could be seen all smiling in the adorable photos. Take a look here!