HYDERABAD: Tollywood Hero and famous comedian Sunil who is suffering from sinus and throat infection was admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Hospital in Gachibowli, on Thursday morning, January 23.

As his fans started worrying about his health condition, Sunil responded over this and said that he was healthy, and admitted in the hospital on the instructions of a doctor due to sinus and throat infection. He even requested the media not to spread any rumours over his health condition. Sunil’s movie with Ravi Teja “Disco Raja” will hit screens on tomorrow, January 24.

Sunil's family members have admitted him to the hospital as he was struggling to breathe. Sunil has started his journey in Telugu Film industry as a comedian, but with his constant efforts, he emerged to be a Hero with the movie Andala Ramadu. After he failed to get the expected results he again returned to being a comedian. Sunil playing a negative role in his upcoming movie 'Color Photo'.

