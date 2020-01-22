HYDERABAD: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt bowled all of us with her strong acting skills. The actress has proved her mettle in movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy, etc. Besides acting, the cool actress wants to learn something new and it is 'Cooking'. We all know that the star has started her YouTube channel and is trying to learn some dishes with the help of her head chef Dilip and housekeeper Carol. On the channel, she was also seen sharing some of the diet secrets of her.

Alia Bhatt has come up with a new cooking video. Earlier, she prepared beetroot salad and chia pudding and now she is going to prepare South Indian style Zucchini Sabzi. She told that she is a little nervous as it is the first time she is making a vegetable dish. Alia Bhatt told that whenever she goes for an outing, Dilip also accompanies her and he explains to the other chefs about Alia's diet. The diet plan of Alia keeps changing for every four to five times a month. The actress also told that she gets irritated whenever she doesn't receive her home food on the sets.

Just click onto the video to know the recipe made by Alia Bhatt.