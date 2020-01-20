Superstar Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is unstoppable at the box office. As, the film opened to positive reviews from all quarters, we expected the film could make good collections and we are damn right with our assumption. Sarileru Neekevvaru is box office rampage and it seems like Mahesh Babu mania refuses to die anytime soon.

Mahesh Babu who has been into the profession for more than a decade earned a solid fan following in different parts of the country. According to reliable sources, we heard that they have recovered the budget and earned a profit termed as a monstrous first hit of this year or 2020.

Talking about collections, on day 9 at the box office, Sarileru Neekevvaru has minted Rs 3 Cr. The total share of nine days from Telugu states stands upto Rs 98.82 Cr.

Sarileru Neekevvaru AP/TS Share in Rupees

Nizam - 32.1cr

Ceeded - 14.25cr

UA - 16.2cr

Guntur - 8.88cr

East - 9.75cr

West - 6.36cr

Krishna - 7.77cr

Nellore - 3.51 cr

Total 9 days Share: 𝟗𝟖.𝟖𝟐cr

Sarileru Neekevvaru was directed by Anil Ravipudi and Rashmika is seen as the female lead along with Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara, Gautam has jetted off on a vacation.Mahesh Babu went on break to celebrate Sarileru Neekevvaru success with his family members.