HYDERABAD: Have a look at latest pictures of stunning Tollywood actress and and model Raashi Khanna, in her stylish outfit from her recent photo shoot. In these photos the actress looks absolutely simple and carried her style with ease and perfection. This bubbly beauty has gained a huge fan following in the Telugu and Tamil Film Industries. The actress is busy with her upcoming film Vijay Sethupathi.

She has huge number of followers on social media platforms, and has 4.3 million followers on Instagram. She shared her latest pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram which has stolen the hearts of her followers.

Rashi Khanna has made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Oohalu Gusagusalaade which gave her a star heroine status. After that she got offers to act with Top Heroes like Jr NTR, Ravi Teja,Naga, Varun Tej, Nitin Chaitanya and Sai Dharam Tej. She become the trending actress in Tollywood with back to back hit movies like Venky Mama, Pratiroju Pandaage which has made good collections at Box Office.

Her next movie World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakona is all set to release on Valentine’s Day on 14 February 2020. Although there are three other actresses playing the female lead role in this movie, buzz is that Rashi Khanna role has more importance in the movie.