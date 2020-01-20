Stylish star Allu Arjun is hitting the headlines for all good reasons. With his latest outing Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun is back with a bang and is setting the box office on fire. With a smashing opening, the film is on its way towards victory at the ticket windows. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is a perfect treat to Allu Arjun fans and not the audience who were disappointed with his last film 'Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India'.

We are damn sure that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo movie experience may erase all the bad memories of the 'Naa Peru Surya'. It has been only seven days but the film has created a slew of records.

Check out the list:

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is second film of this year which made a collection of Rs 85 Crore gross worldwide on opening day. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo didn't fall short of strong Sankranthi competitor to 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The film set an all time record share in Krishna, Ceded and USA(Non-BB2). Going by the trade reports, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo becomes the highest grosser among Indian Sankranthi releases of this year. The USA distributors added extra shows in 15 another locations by looking at the massive response to the film. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has shattered other film records and minted Rs 104 Cr share worldwide in six days at the box office. Another milestone of the film is that in the first week release in Sandhya theatre 35mm (Hyderabad) the Gross collections was Rs 40,83,942. It's an all-time first week single theatre record in Telangana state. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is termed as the highest grosser of 2020 and the first film to touch $2.5 million mark in less than week of its release. It is heading towards $3 million mark. The film became the biggest grosser in USA for Trivikram. It created another all-time record made the business of Rs 180 Crore gross worldwide in first week of the film opened in theatres. The film is racing towards to smash Chiranjeevi's 'Sye Raa' which was released in last year. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is all set to be in top five at the USA box office. The film is doing great in the domestic market as well as on foreign shores. The film collected $ 128,988 by Sunday (19 January) in Singapore. Chinese New Year is around the corner and the film is expected to see a massive jump in collections by end of this weekend. Highest opening weekend in 2020 for a Telugu film in Telugu states.

