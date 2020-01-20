Stylish star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' has completed seven days at the box office. Today, the film is celebrating a new week at the ticket window. Despite facing stiff competition from 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has managed to survive well at the box office.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Murali Sharma in key roles. This is the third successful outing after Julai and S/O Satyamurthy in the combination of Bunny and Trivikram.

Probably, the makers might have released a poster of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' written on it as Sankranthi winner of 2020. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is on it's way to bring huge returns for the filmmakers and it was declared as a super hit by the trade after five days of its release.

The film could gross anywhere between Rs 250-300 cr by end of its theatrical run. The film was released on January 12 and it has completed one week. Allu Arjun starred Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has managed to collect Rs 180 Cr gross in first week at the worldwide box office.Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Sachin Khedekar, and Nivetha Pethuraj. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

