Superstar Mahesh Babu's career is going great guns. Over the past few years, he has been giving back-to-back hits right from 'Bharat Ane Nenu' to his latest offering 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Each of his movies are setting new benchmarks at the box office and even some smashing other film records. Mahesh Babu could be on cloud nine seeing the 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' becoming fruition in one week of its release.

Mahesh Babu and his team who were working for more than a year is reaping profits ever since the film was out. Anil Ravipudi directorial venture has already crossed $2 million mark at the global box office.

It is Mahesh Babu's third film to cross $2 million mark after Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Coming to the domestic box office, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' will soon enter into Rs 150 Cr club. Mahesh Babu expressed his gratitude to audience and fans in success meet that "he is overwhelmed with the love that 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has garnered. I'm very much happy and grateful to you all for supporting the film and the response for the film has been truly endearing".

Apart from becoming Mahesh Babu's biggest hit, the film has achieved one more milestone, as it has crossed an all-time biggest hit 'Rangasthalam' collections. It is being said on social media that 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' crosses Ram Charan starrer 'Rangasthalam' which earned Rs 92 Cr in Telugu states a while back.

If sources are to be believed, Sarileru Neekevvaru is believed to have beaten Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu and went on to make collections above Rs 95 cr in TS and AP, it is learnt. An official confirmation is expected out to be soon.

Rashmika is seen playing as a love interest of Mahesh Babu along with Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. The film is expected to arrive in Amazon Prime by end of February, as per the sources. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.