Soon, the video started going viral, but with negative reactions to Deepika's promotional brainwave. "This is sick beyond imagination. This is demeaning of every acid victim. @deepikapadukone should apologize immediately," wrote user @HarjeetR.

"How in the world an acid attacked face can be her favourite look?? This is disgusting. Goes on to show how less they care about this issue. Everything they are doing is just for money," wrote user @shruti2909.

Tweeted @shradxy: "Carrying scars is not "a look" you sick @deepikapadukone." "WTF is an acid victim look?" asked @vikrantkumar. "You do a movie on an acid attack victim, cry in every other promotional event n now this below the belt challenge where a acid attack face is her fav!" tweeted @Sharanyashettyy.

"This promo isn't cool or cute. It's insensitive and ghastly. The movie wasn't about you and your make up. It was about a woman scarred for life. And victims like her, whose marks can't be wiped off, unlike your make up. You lost the plot," tweeted @smitabarooah.

Some even seemed to suggest Deepika's video promotion has affected their admiration for her. "Someone is receiving a ludicrous amount of bad advice!!! Unless the sole aim is to be the most insensitive celeb in the history of this country, a wrote @vedvyazz.

"I am disgusted that I once liked this lady," wrote @arpankaushik. There have been many more such reactions on Twitter. The video was one among several that Deepika had recorded with various TikTok artists for the promotion of "Chhapaak". (IANS)

