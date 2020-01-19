Stylish star Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' continues to shatter the worldwide box office records. The film is doing fabulous business at the domestic as well as on international markets. It has managed to cross Rs 100 Cr club within one week of its release. Trivikram Srinivas's hit formula of blending action, comic scenes, punch dialogues, and songs has worked again at the box office.

What worked tremendously in Allu Arjun's favour apart from the story is that it got Pongal holidays to boost its ticket sales. The film earned glowing reviews from critics and public alike. Many people are flocking theatres because 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' has become obvious choice for movie buffs.

That also helped 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' to cross the full run share of Jr NTR's starrer 'Aravind Sametha' in just one week. And, the film went on to become the highest grossing film in Trivikram-Bunny's combo. 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' made a business of Rs 104 Cr share worldwide only in span of six days. Clearly, the film is minting moolah at the box office.

Apart from Allu Arjun, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' also features Pooja Hegde, Murali Sharma, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj in the main roles. The makers have even thanked the audience through success meets for making the film a huge hit at the ticket windows. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.