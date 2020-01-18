Director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film 'RRR' is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. Last year, the film went to floors and the film unit is working relentlessly to deliver the movie product on time.

Rajamouli is putting his heart and soul into the movie to tell the tale of two freedom fighters in an excellent way. The mega budget film boasts a stellar cast of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and many more. It marks the first collaboration of between Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The film will be set in the early 1900s and will have the actors playing roles inspired by characters of the rebellious personalities Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. 'RRR' is a pan Indian movie and Rajamouli might be planning to showcase the movie in the range of a Hollywood movie.

We are damn sure, Rajamouli will definitely succeed in it. Latest we hear is that Rajamouli and the team began shooting the climax of 'RRR'. It is being said that Rajamouli is likely to be investing Rs 150 Cr only in that one climax scene. This piece of news really stunns and if this news turns out to be true then RRR's climax scene will leave us all either spellbound or speechless.

Probably, RRR's climax might be better than Prabhas starred 'Baahubali-The Conclusion. Because Rajamouli had invested Rs 15 Cr for Baahubali- The Conclusion’s climax, as per sources. Will it be possible for 'RRR' climax be better than Baahubali 2? Will Jr NTR and Ram Charan creates a remarkable place with their performance in the movie?Jr NTR and Charan are going to become a big competitor with 'RRR', to Prabhas. Why hurry, let's wait and see what the future holds for our beloved actors. Who is going to shine brighter this year.

The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for the film's trailer. The film RRR is slated to hit the big screen sometime in October,2020.