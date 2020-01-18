Mega power star Ram Charan is not only an established actor in Tollywood but also a son to Megastar Chiranjeevi. Charan even donned the hat of a producer for his father’s films which were -'Khaidi No 150 and 'Sye Raa'.

Both the movies turned out to be profitable ventures at the box office. Ever since Charan stepped into the film industry with 'Chirutha', the actor has time and again managed to impress the audience with his acting skills in several films.

Ram Charan had a tough last year as his film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' frizzled out at the box office. Currently, he is working hard for 'RRR' and he is pretty excited that he is sharing screen space with Jr NTR. It is being directed by Rajamouli and they are nearing its completion.

All Jr NTR and Charan fans are aware of the fact that they are not only long-time colleagues but they can count on each other, whenever they need a shoulder to share their joys or sorrows. Recently, Charan stated to a leading tabloid about interesting comments on Jr NTR. While talking about his role in 'RRR' as Alluri Sitharama Raju, he says it is a very powerful role and he feels really grateful for portraying the role. While extending the talk, he was asked about his rapport with Jr NTR.

Ram Charan said that Jr NTR is a very energetic person and whenever he is on sets, it will always be fun. If Jr NTR isn't around me, I feel like I'm missing him terribly because there would be no fun on sets. I feel like most of the time that I'm missing him so much that's why I'm eagerly waiting to do scenes together in 'RRR'.

The film will also feature actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramkrishna, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in key roles.