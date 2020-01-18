Superstar Mahesh Babu is on cloud nine as his much-anticipated film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' was released on January 11. We have several times mentioned that the film opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. The film is doing unstoppable business at the box office.

Looks like 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is not slowing down anytime soon. The film is minting good numbers at the ticket windows.

Thanks to its content, Mahesh Babu’s performance and punch dialogues in the movie. The film made the audience glued to their seats. Lead actor Mahesh or Captain of the ship Anil Ravipudi hasn't disappointed public and the film lived up to the audience expectations. People are lauding Mahesh Babu for his dancing skills in 'Daang' 'Daang' song. Celebs, fans, and audiences are showering him with love and appreciation for the commercial potboiler film.

The film had raked Rs 46.7 Cr on opening day which was career-best opening in Mahesh's career. 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' became a blockbuster ki baap and was encashing the Sankranti holidays. The film has managed to set records and the latest record may make you all go 'Whoa' especially Mahesh fans.

It is worth mentioning here that 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has managed to join Rs 100 Cr share mark by the first weekend of its release. The makers have released a poster of Rs 100 Cr share mark on twitter. It has gone viral on social media within no less time. Check out the tweet posted by 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' team:

The fans are delighted to know that the film has proved to be such a massive success. After the massive success of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Mahesh Babu is going on holiday with his family for two months.

The holiday destination of Mahesh Babu is yet to be known as well as the details about his next project are yet to be revealed. We keep our eyes and ears open for you all to give the latest updates about Mahesh Babu’s new movie details. Stay tuned to Sakshi post for more updates.

