Stylish star Allu Arjun is basking in the glory of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. There is no need for us to mention that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is doing rock steady business at the box office.

With each passing day. 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is also making a loud noise on social media with its astounding figures and it has been trending on all social media platforms since its release. The film has successfully managed to impress the audience and critics alike.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo chronicles the story of a millionaire and his driver, who exchange their newborns and the whole drama which ensues later. The movie is minting moolah at the box office. Thanks to the gripping story and star cast performance, the movie is seemingly working wonders.

It seems like Makar Sankranthi has proved to be an absolute blessing to Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as it raked in a business of above Rs 85 Cr. It is a hattrick in the combo of Allu Arjun-Trivikram. Both are back with a bang and the film is running in jam-packed theatres across the globe.

As per the latest reports, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' beat a Baahubali record in several places ever since the film opened in theatres. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' created the record in Nizam, Vizag, Krishna, Ceded, Guntur, Nellore and this is an all-time record. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is dominating and going one step ahead than Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The film is heading towards the $2 million mark at the USA box office as well.

