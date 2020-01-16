EAST GODAVARI: Tollywood actor Aadi, his father Sai Kumar, along with his other family members visited Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in the East Godavari district of the Andhra Pradesh state and offered special prayers to the deity, on Thursday January 16.

The temple management board members, priests and other officials greeted them and gave them a grand welcome to them into the temple.

Sai Kumar along with family members performed special poojas at the temple.

