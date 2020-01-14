Actor Nithiin is one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood. Looks like, Nithiin has finally got his princess. According to sources, Nithiin's soul mate name is Shalini, she is an MBA graduate from UK. It is a love-cum-arranged marriage. They were in a relationship for the past four years and they informed their parents about their intention of sharing lives together. Both the families have immediately agreed to support their decision.

Nithiin is all set to get hitched on April 16th of this year. The wedding is said to take place in Dubai. The wedding preparation from Nithiin's family is full swing and they have booked the popular Palazo Versace hotel in Dubai. Several Telugu celebs are expected to attend Nithiin's wedding.

On the career front, Nithiin is lying low in his career phase and he will soon be seen in 'Bheeshma'. The film is produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi under Sithara Entertainments with Mahati Swara Sagar handling music composition. The film is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.