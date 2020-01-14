Director SS Rajamouli upcoming 'RRR' is currently in its filming stage. 'RRR' will stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. A while back, the makers of 'RRR' announced that that the film had completed 70 per cent of its filming.Ram Charan and Jr NTR are gearing up for challenging roles in 'RRR'.

The latest news reports on the 'RRR' is about one of the biggest highlight in the movie. If it is Rajamouli then definitely there will be innumerable highlights of the film. However, this particular scene is said to be the major highlight of 'RRR'. As per the latest reports, Ram Charan and NTR together fight against their rival group (Britishers) which is said to be a turning point in the film. It has been canned brilliantly by SS Rajamouli.

The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to see the film on the silver screen. The first look of both the leading men of the film RRR is one of the most anticipated aspects of the film. The fans and audience members are looking forward to watch Ram Charan and Jr NTR in their RRR avatar.