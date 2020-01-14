Isn't it every girl's dream of marrying a man who will treat her like a princess and take her to favourite places of her choice. For one with whom life becomes a paradise, the honeymoon period never ends. Talking about honeymoon, newly-married couples are kick starting their married life with a vacation to their favourite places. Indian ace tennis player, Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza is no exception to the above point.

After a fairytale wedding in Hyderabad, Anam Mirza is enjoying her dream honeymoon with husband, Asad Azharuddin in Finland. She is living her childhood dream of seeing the snowfall in Finland with the love of her life, Asad Azharuddin.



It was on December 11, 2019, when Anam had said 'Qubool Hai' to the man of her dreams, Asad in a royal 'Nikah' in Hyderabad.



After almost a month long wedding festivities followed by receptions and post wedding parties, the couple have finally left to enjoy their winter honeymoon in snowly locales of Finland. Both Anam and Asad are sharing some beautiful moments from their honeymoon trip on their social media accounts. Take a look at few of them here!