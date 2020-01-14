Stylish star Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and PrinceMahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru were released in a gap of one day. Both the films are going strong at the box-office across India and overseas and are minting good numbers. According to the latest reports, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has managed to beat Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Ala Vaikunthapurramu Lo was directed by Trivikram had a massive start at the box office.

While the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has received mixed reviews, critics and the audience alike have lauded Allu Arjun’s performance. The film created a lot of buzz before release amongst the movie lovers with their songs like- Samajavaragamana and Ramulo Ramula.

On January 13, Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' was released and minted Rs 85 Crore on day one at the box office. Whereas Mahesh Babu's film has earned Rs 46.77 Crore on opening day at the box office. In this context, Allu Arjun's film beats Mahesh Babu.

Reports are indicating that Allu Arjun could be the winner of Sankranthi 2020. The collections of the film over the weekdays will determine how it ends up faring in the long run.

The makers of both the movie hosted success parties and the films are doing exceptionally well at the box office thanks to the Sankranti holidays.

