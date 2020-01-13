Veteran actress Vijayashanti made comeback into films after 13 long years with the film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The film has been receiving mixed reviews from all quarters. The film has managed to break many records and set a new benchmark for upcoming films. 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has emerged as the highest opener of 2020.

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has become a hot topic on social media, why the film went down in second half. It is being said on social media that Vijayashanthi's role didn't have much to do other than support Mahesh Babu in the film.

According to trusted sources, Vijayashanti apparently is not happy the way her role shaped up. It didn't come out the way she was first narrated to her by Anil Ravipudi. Probably, captain of the ship might have changed her role in the movie. Whatever it may be, Vijayashanti is having mixed opinions about her comeback.

The mass entertainer has been declared a commercially hit movie on the first day of its release. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film was produced by Anil Sunkara.