A film touted to be a blockbuster hit of 2020 is Superstar Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The film earned glowing reviews from critics and public too. Recently, the makers even held a thanks-meet to express gratitude to the audiences for showering love and support to the film.

The positive word of mouth about the film has spread like wildfire amongst the fans and audience. We are pretty sure, it will lead to a positive impact on the collections of the film. The box office collections of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' are expected to grow as Sankranthi holidays will add as advantage to the film.

Owing to the massive fan following of Mahesh Babu, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' opened to huge numbers and managed to earn Rs 46.77 Cr on day 1 at the box office. On the first day tickets in all areas were completely sold out. It is very hard to get tickets of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' in this week as most of them got filled. 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has managed to join Rs 50 Cr club just in two days of its release.

On the other hand, it has crossed the $1 million mark at the USA box office with its premiere collections. The film has shattered many records within two days of its release. What about Sankranthi week collections? Cannot even predict as people are thronging theatres in huge crowds.

Talking about latest collections, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' collected Rs 9.41 Cr from two speaking Telugu states and the total box office collection went up to Rs 63 Cr gross.

Mahesh Babu has nailed each scene and the songs of Mind Block and Daang Daang are trending chartbusters and loved by his fans. Even Mahesh Babu expressed his amazement that the Mind Block song had created such a hype which he didn't expect and all the credit went to the director of the film. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Rashmika is seen as the female lead in the film. Watch this space for more.