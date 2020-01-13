Among the popular stars, if there is one star in Tollywood who has managed to leave an indelible mark on people’s hearts, is definitely Jr NTR. With films like 'Nannaku Prematho', 'Temper' and 'Aravinda Sametha' , he has established himself among the list of top stars of Tollywood. Without any doubt, we could clearly tell you all, Jr NTR is the most dedicated person to his profession.

Jr NTR taking revenge on Mahesh Babu might seem a bit weird to you all, because Mahesh and Jr NTR shared mutual respect both professionally and personal wise. Mahesh Babu often shares reviews of his peers on his twitter after watching any star film. When Jr NTR's 'Aravinda Sametha' was released, Mahesh Babu maintained a stoic silence and hadn't tweet anything about his movie on social media.

As you, all know, if Mahesh Babu shares something good about a film, then definitely a larger section of audience will try to watch the movie as they have huge faith on him. Due to unknown reasons, Mahesh Babu hasn't tweeted or probably, he couldn't watch it owing to hectic schedules. It's a known fact, last week, Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' were released and opened to a tremendous response from public.

Celebs are showering praises on these two biggies films. Among them one is our beloved actor Jr NTR heaped praised Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'. He took to his twitter handle to share his thoughts with the family of audiences which reads as, "An effortless and terrific performance from @alluarjun and brilliant writing from Trivikram Srinivas garu make #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo a great watch. Congrats Bava and Swamy.

Now why Jr NTR hasn't talked about 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'? Probably,Jr NTR didn't have the time to watch it. On the other hand, Trivikram who shares a good rapport with Jr NTR could have arranged a special screening for him. Like that Jr NTR might have got a time to watch 'Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo'.

However, there is no chance for Jr NTR taking revenge on long-time colleagues as they always wish every film to be a success at the box office. People who are asking on social media whether Jr NTR is taking revenge against Mahesh Babu for not talking about his movie, here is your answer! We are damn sure, everything is well and fine between them. Personally, Jr NTR might have sent best wishes to Mahesh for 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' during the day of its release.

In the meantime, Jr NTR hasn't had a single release in 2019 and his fans are eagerly waiting for 'RRR' to open in theatres. Jr NTR will be seen playing Kommaram Bheem in 'RRR' and Olivia Morris has been ropedin as his love interest in the film. Directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Danayya, 'RRR' will hit the big screens on July 30, 2020.