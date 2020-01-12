Stylish star Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo' movie has opened to an overwhelming response from the audience.It features Pooja Hegde and Tabu in the lead roles is set for worldwide release on January 12 and it is premiered in the US on January 11 . The film has received rave reviews.

A majority of the reactions are, perhaps unsurprisingly, very positive. Many call the film incredibly thrilling and have hailed Allu Arjun for his performance.The film has become talk of the town ever since it went on floors and fans can't wait to know what's in the store next.

Audience who watched the movie have shared their reviews on Twitter. Have a look..