Anil Ravipudi's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika, hit the screens yesterday. The film earned glowing reviews from critics as well as public. The film was released in Telugu and other few languages and had a phenomenal opening. It has broken several records of other films and went on to earn Rs 32.77 Cr only from telugu states. 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has emerged as the highest opener of 2020.

According to trusted sources, Sarileru Neekevvaru creates non-baahubali record in New Zealand with premiers collections of Friday. Mahesh starrer witnessed a strong start as the film managed to earn $19,531 at the box office.

Finally, Mahesh and the team’s efforts, and hard work for the movie has paid off handsomely because box office numbers is pretty big evidence for all us. With such a positive start, it remains to be seen how the film performs in the coming days. The film is doing exceptionally well in India and other foreign countries. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

