Superstar Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are the most loved celebrities in Tollywood for many reasons. They have been impressing the audience one film after another since few decades. Mahesh and Allu Arjun gave Sankranthi treat to audiences and their fans by releasing their films 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' during festive week.

Fans couldn't ask for anything better than these two films which opened to a massive response. Mahesh and Bunny fans are raving about their demi god performance on social media.

Mahesh featured 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' was released in theatres yesterday opened on a grand note not only in India but even on foreign shores. Mahesh and Allu Arjun enjoy massive fan following who have managed to win countless of hearts. Fans are showering their love by supporting their film with a positive word, which is clearly reflecting in numbers at the box office.

It is worth mentioning here is that, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun managed to beat Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali's record. Yes, what you read is absolutely right. It has been more than a year since Prabhas' Baahubali was released and it has been very tough for any star to beat Baahubali records. But, Mahesh and Bunny have managed to do with their recent outings 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' .

If we go into details, recently, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' premieres were held in foreign countries and took off to a flying start at the USA box office. Where and how 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' movies have broken records of Prabhas.

According to trade reports, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' made the business of NZD 19,531 from premieres collections. On the other hand, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has set an all-time Telugu film record in New Zealand by collecting NZD 34,625 from 3 locations and in just 5 shows. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Telugu version) had collected NZD 21,290 during premiere shows. In this context, Mahesh and Allu Arjun surpassed Prabhas' Baahubali record only in New Zealand.

Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are doing exceptionally well in their own way. Let's wait and see how 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' are going to perform in coming days.

