Though many people prefer to spend their weekends with families at home relaxing and watching their favorite shows with some popcorn, nothing can beat the experience of watching a movie in a theatre. There are many people who just want to step out of the house to watch their favorite stars on screens.
Here are few Tollywood and Bollywood movies that are hitting theatres, starring few of the biggest stars of B-town and South Indian film industry like Deepika Padukone, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and many more.
1. Chhapaak
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak had already released on January 10. This film features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Messey in the lead roles. Deepika is seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The film is receiving both appreciation and criticism from the audience.
2. Sarileru Neekevvaru
Starring South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu, Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi, released on January 11. This movie showcases a story that revolves around an Army Major played by Mahesh Babu. The movie is already receiving a positive response from the audience.
3. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Directed by Om Raut, this film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in key roles, this movie released on January 10 along with Deepika's Chhapaak.
4. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Starring superstar Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released today, January 12. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is receiving a positive response on Twitter from the netizens for the thrilling performance by Allu Arjun. The film also features Tabu and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.
Have an amazing movie hangover Sunday!
