Movie Review: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Producer: Allu Aravind, S Radha Krishna

Banner: Geetha Arts, Haarika & Hassine Creations

Music: S Thaman

Starring: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Nivetha Thomas

Release Date: 12th January 2020

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Movie Review: It is one of the most awaited films of 2020. Allu Arjun who is coming back to the silver screen after almost two years has pinned huge expectations on the film. He is reeling under pressure to deliver a blockbuster hit in 2020. Finally, it is Allu Arjun's year as his latest offering ' Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' opened to a positive response from several quarters. It has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas which features Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Bunny fans are the over moon as 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is getting positive response.

Let's check out the story of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo story: Valmiki (Murali Sharma), a middle-class dad, swaps his newborn baby with his millionaire boss Ramachandra's (Jayaram) baby in a hospital. A nurse, who is the only evidence for the swap, goes to coma after the incident. Valmiki raises his boss's son Bantu (Allu Arjun) and ensures the boy never goes near the original parents who live in Vaikunthapuram. After more than 20 years, Bantu learns about his original parents. How he resolves the issues, his parents' family is facing forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Allu Arjun has delivered a top-notch performance, which is one of the major highlights of the movie. Pooja Hegde and Allu Arju make a refreshing pair for the second time also and their sizzling chemistry is a treat to watch on screen. Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan have done justice to their roles.

Plus Points:

Allu Arjun's Dialogues

Thaman's songs

BGM emotions

Minus Points:

So far, everything is good but in the second half there was a bit of a drag in the story.

Verdict: It's a one-man show and the entire film rests on Allu Arjun's shoulders. The film will surely attract larger audience as it is a perfect family entertainer. Telugu audience will definitely love it especially family audience and a complete feast for Bunny fans. Don't miss it! Grab tickets and watch it as it is worth your ticket.