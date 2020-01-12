Stylish star Allu Arjun featured 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' was the most anticipated film and it has been declared a blockbuster hit on the first day of its release. It is the third film of Bunny with Trivikram and turned out to be a hat trick in their combo. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo would shine brightly at the box office in the following weeks.

There will be a huge box office clash with Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and both the movies are performing well at the domestic box office,thanks to the content of the story and movie promotions. If you observe these days film promotions of any star movie are cracking the roof.

Last year, for a few biggie movies like-Bharat, Saaho and a few box office movies had not necessarily jingled the way in comparisons to the mammoth scale of promotions.

But, altogether the scenario is different for Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the promotions of movie and story of the film is expected to reap good profits by end of its run. The film received a tremendous response from fans and public.

What comes as a surprise and good news is that, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' is being termed as the super hit across the globe.

Talking about collections of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo', it has managed to earn Rs 27 Cr on opening day at the ticket windows. Exact figures are yet to be known