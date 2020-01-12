Stylish star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer 'AlaVaikunthapurramloo' opened in theatres on January 12 and has got a thumbs response from the audience. It is very early to tell whether the film is going to be a super hit as well as a profitable venture of this year.

But Sankranthi festival magic might surely work for Allu Arjun. Pooja and Bunny were paired up for 'Duvvada Jagannadham' and they have contributed a hit to Tollywood earlier. Allu Arjun and Pooja are looking great together on silver screen and even critics are giving good ratings for the film.

Well, we must say 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' has lived up to all the hype over the past few weeks. Looks like the film will reap good results add up to great numbers by end of Sankranthi weekend.

Last night, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' premiers screening were held in North America and other foreign countries.

Guess what? Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has created a remarkable record with premier collections. According to trade analysts, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has registered $34,625 from three locations in just 5 shows. It seems like 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' has beaten Baahubali 2(Telugu|) which earned $21,290.

'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' created an all-time Telugu record in New Zealand with premier collections. On the other hand, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' registered $557,825 at the USA box office.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan are seen in key roles. Watch this space for more updates.