Superstar Mahesh Babu is the man of the moment. He must be on cloud nine as his latest outing 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' opened to a massive response across the globe. Mahesh Babu is back to the silver screen after almost a year post 'Maharshi' successes. 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is an action thriller and Mahesh fans are raving about him on social media. Once again Mahesh made everyone take notice of his work by showing off his skills extremely well and is widely welcomed by huge applause and whistles. The trailer and teaser have soared up viewers' curiosity.

Great Indian Films, which has distributed big-ticket films like Baahubali 2 and Bharat Ane Nenu, has acquired 'Sariler Neekevvaru' overseas theatrical rights for a whopping price of Rs 12 crore. They are believed to have held 2500 premiers show of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' across USA. The film is getting unanimous reports from all corners. 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has collected $447,223 at the USA box office in the preview shows. It seems like 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' seems to be the biggest opener of the year.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a family drama featuring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Vijayshanti, Satyadev, Naresh and Rajendra Prasad in prominent roles.