Director: Anil Ravipudi

Producer: Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju, Mahesh Babu

Banner: AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd

Music: Devi Sri Prasad

Starring: Mahesh Babu, Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna

Release Date: 11th January 2020

Sarileru Neekevvaru Movie Review: Mahesh Babu's much-awaited movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' opened to rave reviews from the audience. It was directed by Anil Ravipudi and it has been hitting theatres today on January 11. Let's find out the story of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'.

Story: Bharati(Vijayashanti) is a professor and patriotic person. She wants everything to be right. Bharati has two sons in the movie and she will make both of them to join the Indian army. While one of the sons dies in a battle, the other gets injured. Mahesh Babu who is the major in the film goes to meet Vijayashanti to deliver the news about his sons. But, Bharati is missing along with her family. Where is Bharati, what happens to her is the actual crux of the story? What's the role of Prakash Raj as MLA Nagendra, we are yet to find out. To know the full story, we should go watch the movie.

Plus Points:

Mahesh Babu

Vijayashanti

Interval Bang

Some action episodes

Minus Points:

There is nothing in particular for us to mention but few of the scenes were a bit boring.

Performance: Mahesh Babu has done justice to his role in the movie. There is no doubt, Mahesh Babu can pull off any role easily. Once again, he won the hearts of audiences with his stellar performance in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Mahesh Babu's not only acting but also dialogue delivery, especially in various emotional scenes, left the audience spellbound. Mahesh Babu made audiences and fans to whistle and dance on the floor with the Mind Block song.

He rocked in it. While coming to Rashmika, she was really cute opposite Mahesh Babu. As we were waiting for a long time to see Vijayashanti in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', She didn't disappoint movie buffs. Her comeback in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is perfect and epic. She did justice to her role. Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad Rao Ramesh, Sangeetha, Subbaraj, Posani Krishna Murali, Bandla Ganesh, Vennela Kishore and others have justified their roles.

Verdict: It is a mind-blowing movie. It is not only a treat to Mahesh fans but also for the entire Telugu cinema audiences. Go watch this movie and you will not be disappointed. It's worth your money. Mahesh Babu..Never Before..Ever After.

