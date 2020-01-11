Superstar Mahesh Babu must have been on cloud nine over his recent outing 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' that opened to a massive response in and out of the world. The film has broken several records across the world and looks like it has achieved yet another feat. Mahesh and Rashmika were teamed together for the first time and they had mesmerised the audience with their sizzling chemistry.

Fans and audience have expected a lot on 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and it looks like the makers of the movie not only made fans and the audience happy but also lived up to people's expectations. 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has also become the first biggest hit of Tollywood in 2020. However, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has got fantastic reviews from both the critics as well as the public.

With a fantastic ‘word of mouth’ publicity developing for the film, we expect it to have a tremendous run at the domestic box office.If you are looking for opening day collections of Sarileru Neekevvaru, here we are to tell you, the film had raked in Rs 28 Cr. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update you with the area-wise collections of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' shortly.