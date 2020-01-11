Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood. Allu Arjun and his upcoming film's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is making all the right noises on social media. Allu Arjun had delivered some spectacular performance in his previous films- include Arya, Parugu, Bunny, Desamuduru, Sarrainodu and more. On top of it all, Bunny is one of the most highest-paid actors in Tollywood. Allu Arjun is creating a buzz on social media owing to his upcoming action-drama film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

It is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead. Veteran actor Tabu plays a vital role in the movie and it marks her comeback after ten years. Allu Arjun's fans' excitement over 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' has been skyrocketed as he has been releasing it after 18 months.

Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is all set to have lock horns with Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Who will eat into whose movie collections? This is a question yet to be answered. Speaking about, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' tickets are selling like hotcakes especially in the Telugu states. Looking at current occupancy, trade analyst predicts that 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' would register or earn approximately around 25 to 28 Cr on opening day. If the film earns a positive response, then 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' will have flying Sankranthi weekend.

The movie is produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creation