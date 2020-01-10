Sri Reddy who is known for making controversial statements, is back in the news again. The actress had attacked several film personalities especially the Mega actors in the past, this time has targeted Megastar Chiranjeevi once again.

Recently, Chiranjeevi graced Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' pre-release event as a chief guest. The event turned out to be a day to mark in their fans calendars. According to reports, Mahesh Babu had a desire to call Chiranjeevi as a guest for anyone of his movie event. He and the makers decided to call Chiranjeevi as the chief guest six months back, when film was on floors.

After a long time, Vijayashanti is making grand come back with 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. She gave a wonderful speech in pre-release event of the movie. We are pretty sure, Vijay Shanthi's role is expected to have huge impact on the film. We are very glad to see Mahesh and Vijayshanti in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'.

But, what made Sri Reddy to comment on Chiranjeevi and Vijayshanti is what you need to know. If we go into details, Sri Reddy once again made remarkable comments on Chiranjeevi that, " Why Chiranjeevi had chosen Mahesh Babu's event over Allu Arjun's film event. Chiranjeevi went to Mahesh Babu's film event, isn't it fishy for you all. He does not have any kind of work with Mahesh Babu. He came only for Vijayshanthi. Check out the posters for a brief info: