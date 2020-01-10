Post the New Year celebrations, the two Telugu states are gearing up for another festival with the release of Superstar Mahesh Babu's new movie this Sankranthi 2020.

The prince of Tollywood returns to the big screens after almost a year with 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Mahesh Babu was last seen in 'Maharshi' which did pretty well at the box office.

Will 2020 year be favourable to Mahesh Babu as in the last two years he has given two box office hits-'Maharshi' and 'Bharat Ane Nenu'? We need to wait and see... Sankranthi 2020 seems to be a different picture for him as it is going be clashing with other biggies films-'Darbar' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is hitting the cinemas with a positive buzz.

The film's trailer has been appreciated by one and all. It is expected to do well and make a record opening collection on Day 1. According to sources, advance booking for 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has opened in all areas. Tickets are selling like hotcakes in Telugu states and overseas. Most of the tickets are being sold out in many areas if you can see on bookmyshow app.

With only one day to go for 'Sarileru Neekevvaru's release, trade analyst predicts an opening collection of the movie could be around Rs 28 to Rs 30 Crore.

Sarileru Neekevvaru will release on January 11 which coincides with the weekend and Pongal festival, which is celebrated across India.