Mega power star Ram Charan is one of the most loved stars in Tollywood. Ram Charan is known for his exceptional work and impeccable acting skills, perhaps that's the reason he earned a huge fan following in and out of the country.

Currently, he is busy with the highly anticipated film 'RRR' which has been creating a buzz on social media since its inception. According to sources, the makers of 'RRR' finished 80 percent of the shoot and they will wrap up the whole shoot by end of March. Probably, it would take another couple of days to complete the remaining work and the other formalities.

Rajamouli has announced that 'RRR' will be releasing on July 30, 2020. He is working around the clock to deliver the film on time without any delay or postponement. Post 'RRR', Ram Charan will join the shoot of Chiru's next film tentatively titled 152 and will be seen in a guest role for approximately 15 to 20 mins.

Mega fans are curious to know with whom Ram Charan will team up for the next movie after 'RRR'. Sometime Charan also takes sudden decisions like his contemporary Mahesh Babu. We shouldn't be surprised if Charan announces his next film with Anil Ravipudi who given box office hits 'F2' and which did exceedingly well at the ticket windows.

Reports are churning out that Ram Charan is believed to be very much curious about the Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. If 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' becomes a hit then there are chances for Charan to team up with Anil Ravipudi. The success of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' will decide Ram Charan's next film fate.

Back to 'RRR', Ram Charan will be essaying the role of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju. Alia Bhatt has been roped to play female lead opposite Charan. It marks her debut in Tollywood and audience, mega fans literally can't wait to watch new pair chemistry on the silver screen. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

