HYDERABAD: The most-awaited film, Sarileru Neekevvaru is going to hit the theatres on 11th January 2020. With just a few hours left for the fans to have a blast, the makers of the movie are busy promoting the film in all the possible ways till the last minute.

In a recent interview, Mahesh Babu made funny comments on Rashmika. The charming hero told that Rashmika keeps mum and gets irritated whenever she comes across the comments that were posted by someone on Twitter and Instagram. He further added that it was the only time when she shuts her mouth and gets irked. Mahesh also told that he has suggested her not to look at such non-sense stuff and get distracted. Reacting to this, Rashmika said that she has taken up the advice from Mahesh and is following it.

Mahesh Babu further added that ‘Social Media’ is one of the powerful tools to communicate and spread a message. He stated that he will never concentrate on the unnecessary stuff but communicates with his fans.

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the lead roles in the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Anil Ravipudi is the director of the film and is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu. The teaser, trailer, and songs have got a huge response and everyone is eagerly waiting for the film.

