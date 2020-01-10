Superstar Mahesh Babu and Stylish star Allu Arjun always remain top actors in the film industry and the most loved stars who enjoys a global fan base not only in the Telugu states but even in other parts of the country. It won't be wrong if we said that Mahesh and Bunny are the backbones of the film industry including the other stars. They have been in the show business for more than a decade.

Since the past couple of days, Mahesh and Bunny have been hitting the headlines for their upcoming movies 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'. The movies are set for release in the next two to three days.

Fans of both actors are wishing and praying that days should pass fast. Mahesh and Allu Arjun will be clashing in on the Sankranti box office collections, but which film will bring huge returns for the filmmaker seems to be a million-dollar question among their respective fans.

If reports are to go anything by, Allu Arjun is following the footsteps of Mahesh Babu. A while back, stars of Tollywood weren't bothered about movie promotions. Now, it seems like a new trend has taken over the industry, stars are coming forward to promote their film in extensive ways to have large reach among the public. Mahesh Babu has been promoting his movies for a couple of years. But, Allu Arjun was never interested to give interviews to the media or promote his film. Looks like Bunny changed his decision for 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' because he is giving a slew of interviews to media as part of movie promotions.

Is he really following Mahesh Babu in the movie promotions strategy? Well, time can only tell the answers. The fate of film box office success totally depends on the content of the stories though they promote it in a big way. Let's wait and see who will win big in the Sankranti of 2020.

Also Read:Darbar First Day Box Office Collection, Fails To Beat 2Point0

Also Read:Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Girl Gives Mahesh Babu A Shock!