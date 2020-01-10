Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar' has shattered all the records at the ticket windows. It was one of the most awaited films of 2020. It is directed by AR Murugadoss and the film has finally opened in theatres on January 9. Guess what? The film opened to rave reviews from critics, fans and the public. Looking at the current scenario, we are expecting the film could earn around Rs 120 Cr in its extended opening weekend.

Speaking about collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 2.27 Cr on its first day alone in Chennai city. Rajinikanth fails to beat his previous movies opening collection of 2.0-2.64 Cr and Sarkar was earned 2.37 Cr. Still, Darbar overseas and other areas collections are yet to be tracked. We shall update area-wise collections of all languages in detail shortly.

From the opening day collection, it seems that Rajinikanth will rule Pongal box office of this year in Chennai. 'Darbar' is being termed as the first biggest hit of this year.

Darbar Movie is an action thriller written and directed by Ghajini maker AR Murugadoss. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Jatin Sarna, Dalip Tahil, and Sunil Shetty in important roles.