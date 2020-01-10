To say that Sizzling actress Pooja Hegde has become one of the most sought after actresses for filmmakers is nothing new. In fact, post the success of 'Aravinda Sametha' and 'Maharshi', Pooja Hegde has been on a roll and has bagged a couple of films in Telugu and Hindi. Pooja Hegde is currently looking forward to hearing the response for her upcoming film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which stars Allu Arjun in the lead roles.

Although, the film received tremendous response from critics and movie buffs for teaser, songs, and posters.

If sources are to be believed, Pooja Hegde is believed to have given a shock to Mahesh by demanding a hefty remuneration for her new project. Going into the details, Mahesh Babu is producing 'Major' which features Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The movie is being made under the banner of GMB Entertainments banner as it is a bilingual movie, will be made in Telugu and Hindi. The makers are very much keen to rope in Pooja Hegde and they have approached her to play the female lead.

It is being said that Pooja Hegde is demanding a remuneration of Rs 2.5 Cr. In fact, Pooja used to be charge around a range between Rs 1.5 to 2 Cr. But, she jacked up her fee after giving two blockbuster hits in the last two years with high A-rated actor Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu. The makers are looking out for another suitable actress in Pooja's place within their own budget.

Meanwhile, Pooja is also occupied with 'Jaan' which is being helmed by Radha Krishna. Prabhas will play the lead role and is expected to hit the big screens by the end of this year. Watch this space for more updates.