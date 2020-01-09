There is no doubt, it's 'Darbar' day. It is one of most anticipated films of this year.The film has become talk of the town ever since it went on floors and fans can't wait to know what's in the store next.AR Murugadoss, known for his action thrillers, has teamed up with Rajinikanth for the first time. Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the female lead in Darbar and plays Rajini's wife in the film.

Nivetha Thomas plays the role of the superstar's daughter, while Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar are seen in key roles. The movie has opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans. If you want to know the audience review for 'Darbar', here you go. ..