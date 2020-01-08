If there is one movie which has been creating a lot of buzz on social media, it definitely is Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. It's a well-known fact that Mahesh Babu enjoys a solid fan following across the globe. There is no doubt, his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie on the big screens. The film is just a few days away from its release and advance bookings have opened in many areas. The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission for a special show to begin from 12:30 AM.

Veteran actress Vijay Shanthi is making a come-back with 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. If reports are to be believed, Vijay Shanthi might get more screen space than leading lady Rashmika. Sources say that Vijay Shanthi may even dominate Rashmika in ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Apparently, that could be the reason Vijay Shanthi is getting paid double than Rashmika for her appearance in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. After negotiating her price for many weeks, Vijay Shanthi had agreed to be a part of the project. Initially, Vijay Shanthi is believed to have demand Rs 2.5 Cr as her fee because she is making a re-entry into movies after 13 years.

We have come to know now that the actress gave the go-ahead after getting her fee of Rs 1.5 crore! Audiences just can't wait to watch her on the silver screens. On the other hand, it is more than leading actress Rashmika and she said to be getting paid Rs One Crore. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is expected out to be soon.

Apart from Vijay Shanthi and Rashmika, Sarileru Neekavvaru also stars Prakash Raj, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Hari Teja, Satya Dev and others in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Anil Ravipudi and co-produced by Mahesh Babu himself along with Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju. The film will hit the marquee on January 11, 2020. Watch this space for more.