Kannada actor Yash shot to fame when his film KGF: Chapter 1 hit the theatres in 2018. It was directed by Prashanth Neel and was hailed by the audience across the world. Currently, the makers are busy with the production of KGF: Chapter 2. Yash turned a year older today and the makers of the movie of 'KGF-2' released a new poster on the occasion of his 34th birthday.

Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter and shared his character poster, he wrote, "Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebration with our Rocking Star Yash#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash." Here's the new poster: