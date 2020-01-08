RRR happens to be one of the most awaited films of the year 2020. The film has been making headlines ever since it went on floors. Expectations are riding high on this film as the entire nation has been eagerly waiting to witness the tale of 'RRR'.

The film will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR essaying the roles of freedom fighters. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be seen in supporting roles.

Here is the latest updates about 'RRR'. The film is set to have another revolutionary reformist.

According to sources, Telangana reformist Gaddar is all set to compose a powerful song for Komaram Bheem who is a Telangana freedom fighter.

We are pretty sure the audience can't wait to know what's in store next. It also features Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramkrishna, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in significant roles. The movie has been produced by D.V.V. Danayya. The film will be released on July 30, 2020.