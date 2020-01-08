Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up to be back into action. Chiranjeevi took a few weeks of the gap to kick-start his next project. When 'Sye Raa' was on floors, Chiranjeevi confirmed his next film with Koratala Siva who last helmed 'Bharat Ane Nenu'.

Here is an interesting update about Chiranjeevi's yet to be titled flick with Koratala Siva. The film is likely to be based upon on the corruption that is happening in temple committees and authorities. Chiranjeevi's son is all set to produce the film.

That's not all, Ram Charan is expected to be seen in a guest role. Reports suggest that Ram Charan will be playing the younger version of Chiru in a flashback. Although, Charan and Chiranjeevi may not appear together on the silver screen but still, it is going to be an eye feast for mega fans to see Charan and Chiru in one film.

Trisha has been roped to play a female lead opposite Chiranjeevi and it is her second-time collaborating with Chiru after the movie 'Stalin'. Mani Sharma will be composing music for this prestigious project which is expected to be released in the second half of 2020.