Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was on promotions of her upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' to the national captial, Delhi. She reached Jawarharlal Nehru University to show solidarity with the protesting students.



The actress was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU over Sunday's violence in the varsity.

Deepika also met JNU students union President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence. However, she did not address the meeting and left after an hour.



The public meet was was also attended by former JNU students like Sitaram Yechury, Kanhaiya Kumar, D. Raja and Yogendra Yadav.



But #BoycottChhapak started trending on Twitter after her attendance at the protests. Netizens started trolling her and many have blocked and unfollowed her.



Not only this, the enraged public went one step ahead and "tagged" the brands on Twitter that Deepika endorses and demanded to know if they were in approval of the actress's solidarity with the "anti-nationals" at the JNU.



Since then, #BoycottChhapaak and #BlockDeepika have been the top trending #hashtags in the country.

Take a look at few tweets here: