Stylish star Allu Arjun's forthcoming flick 'Ala Vaikuntapurramulo' has been talking of the town since its inception.

The makers of the movie have completed all the formalities and are waiting for the film to release in theatres. Allu Arjun faced huge failure with 'Naa Peru Surya' and he has pinned huge hopes on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Recently, Allu Arjun and filmmakers of 'Ala Vaikuntapurramulo' held a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad.

It was a day to remember for Bunny fans. The musical concert of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo received a positive response from fans and the public. The film team confident about the film’s success. Latest we hear is that the makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is planning to host another event.

That event is not going take place in the Telugu states but it will be taking place in Kerala. Those who don't know, Allu Arjun enjoys a massive fan following in Kerala that's why Bunny might have requested the makers to host a special event in Kerala to promote his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. A reliable source informs us that Malayalam actor Mohan Lal will be gracing the event as the chief guest. More details about the event are yet to be known.

The Allu Arjun film was also shot in Paris. The music direction for the Trivikram Srinivas is done by music composer SS Thaman. The songs of the film like Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy, Samajavaragamana and Butta Bomma is being watched by music lovers from far and wide and are topping the charts. It is slated for release on January 12, 2020. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.